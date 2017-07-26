When Drew Nesbitt steps on the Glen Abbey course in Oakville on Thursday to tee off in his first Canadian Open, he’s going to go with what brought him.

And Nesbitt believes what brought him here was his patience.

It helped him finish atop the leaderboard at the RBC Canadian Open qualifier on Monday, and it’s what Nesbitt believes he’ll need if he’s to have any kind of success in the first PGA Tour event of his career.

“That’s the one thing,” said the 22-year-old Shanty Bay native, who shot a 5-under-par 66 to tie Riley Wheeldon, of Comox, B.C., atop the standings and earn one of the four Open spots available at the final qualifier held at Heron Point Golf Links in Alberton, Ont.

“In the Monday qualifier, the difference for me was I was patient,” Nesbitt added. “I had a thorough plan and the self discipline, mental strength to stick to the plan and not vary from that. I think you can be sucked into the risk/reward on certain holes and shots, where the best players in the world generally set a plan for themselves and stick to it.

“If you execute your plan, than you’re doing what you set out to do and the result should be a positive one,” he said.

Nesbitt admits he had a good feeling coming into Monday’s qualifier. He had put in a lot of work early in the year and over the winter to try and prepare himself for a good summer and things had been coming into form.

“I didn’t build my season around this, but it was on my radar from the beginning and it was something that I really wanted to peak at,” said Nesbitt, who will be one of 17 Canadians in the field at this year’s Canadian Open, which runs through Sunday. “Going into it I had a real strong belief that I was capable of doing it and that I was going to do it, and all I had to do was execute and I was able to do that.

“That really strung from this self-belief and confidence that I had in myself to be able to do it in the first place.”

Nesbitt also says missing the cut at the Mackenzie Investments Open, held at the Les Quatres Domaines Golf Club in Montreal last week, likely also helped him Monday.

“I almost credit that to getting in, because it allowed me to take a day off, regroup and come with a full, clear mind and no distractions to the qualifier,” he said.

The local golfer admits he had the Canadian Open qualifier on his mind when he was on the course in Montreal.

“I was almost preoccupied with the Monday qualifier,” he said. “Not that I wasn’t present at the moment, I obviously wanted to do my best, but in the back of my mind there was something always kind of pulling me away, saying ‘the qualifier is on Monday. The qualifier is on Monday.’

“That’s essentially where my concentration was.”

Like most young Canadian golfers, Nesbitt has long dreamed of one day playing in the Canadian Open.

It’s been a whirlwind past couple of days, yet Nesbitt is as pumped as ever.

“As a golfer you would take any first PGA Tour event as (being special), but as a Canadian it just makes it that much more special to be playing in the Canadian Open as your first PGA Tour event,” he said.

“I think it’s just the icing on the cake and hopefully I can continue to keep going as a player and make it back here full-time in the not too distant future,” Nesbitt added.

Nesbitt had been to the Glen Abbey plenty of times, but only as a spectator. He finally played the course Tuesday, joining American professional K.J. Choi on the front nine and Canadian Brad Fritsch and Americans Cody Gribble and Jim Herman on the back nine.

“Gribble and Herman have both won (events) in the past year and talking to their caddies was good. I got some valuable information,” Nesbitt said. “Little details between players and stuff.

“It was really fun,” he added. “It was a great day.”

As for whatever pressure he feels, the advice from his day of golfing with the professionals was simple. It’s just another golf tournament.

Nesbitt knows there’s a name that comes with it. That it’s a national event, a PGA Tour event, but at the end of the day it’s another golf tournament and one he believes he’s ready for.

“It’s my job to focus on what I’m capable of,” he said. “Just play my game and try to put all the distractions aside, and at the end of the day just play golf and enjoy it, and have fun. But it’s a golf tournament and I’m going to treat it as a golf tournament and I’m going to believe that I can compete with these guys because I made it here.

“They’ve all been in my position and there’s no reason why I feel I can’t compete out here.”

Whether one’s playing on the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour or the Mackenzie Tour, Nesbitt knows there’s tons of good players who all do the same thing.

“Obviously this level is the highest level and the players are a little bit better, but at the end of the day the guy that gets it in the hole the fastest is going to win,” said Nesbitt, who made the trek last year to watch friend and Barrie native Branson Ferrier compete in his first Canadian Open.

Nesbitt knows it’s a big week for him and he just wants to take it one step at a time. Enjoy the process and all that comes with it.

His focus remains on continuing to work towards earning a spot on the PGA Tour and then he’ll be able to play at the Canadian Open every year.

“It’s just the building process,” he said. “The process of getting there is a long one, but it can be rewarding. So it’s something to certainly look forward to and it gives you a lot of determination to come back.”

Another special part of Monday’s qualifying win for Nesbitt was being able to share it with his father, Dave, who is also his caddie.

Having him out there for that moment made the whole day even more special. The two have worked together on numerous tournaments for some time.

Dave was also there with his son when he won a Circuit Canada Pro Tour event at the Glendale Golf Club in Mirabel, Quebec in early July.

“To have him on the bag is special first, obviously him being my dad, but I think we just make a good team,” Nesbitt said. “Player/caddie, father/son relationship aside.”

Nesbitt will have his dad caddying for him at the Canadian Open. He’ll also have plenty of other support with his mother, brother and other extended family and friends planning to make the trek to Oakville this week to watch him.

And, of course, local golf fans in Barrie and even across the country will have a new Canadian golfer to cheer on.

“That’ll be exciting,” Nesbitt said of the support. “I’m certainly not the soul attention here, we have a lot of great Canadian players, but I’ll do my part to represent our area with class and hopefully give them something to cheer about.”

The opening round of the RBC Canadian Open begins Thursday morning at 7 a.m. Nesbitt, along American Robby Shelton and Australian Brad Drewitt, will tee off on hole No. 10 at 2:25 p.m.