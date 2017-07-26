BRANTFORD -

Benjamin Bostick scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give the Brantford Red Sox a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Intercounty Baseball League action on Tuesday night.

The Barrie Baycats (30-1) are in Brantford tonight to face the Red Sox at Arnold Anderson Stadium. The Baycats host the Kitchener Panthers on Thursday night at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

On Tuesday night, Brantford trailed 4-3 with three outs remaining and tied the game when Chris Dennis drove in Brandon Dailey with an RBI single.

Dan Jagdeo’s flyout on a 2-0 pitch was deep enough to score Bostick for the winning run.

Jagdeo added a two-run blast in Brantford’s three-run sixth that tied the game.

Dennis went 3-for-5 and also scored once, Andris Rizquez singled twice and scored, and Nic Burdett went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Tanner Guindon (1-2) picked up the win, walking one and striking out one in a hitless ninth.

Red Sox starter Dalton Harvey allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over four innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Dan Marra singled twice and doubled for the Leafs.

Justin Marra singled, doubled and scored, and Zac Orchard had an RBI.

Trevor Caughey (2-1) took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in 1.2 innings. He walked one.

Pedro De Los Santos started and went seven innings, giving up three runs on nine hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

In other IBL action Tuesday night, the Burlington Herd took advantage of 13 walks in a 9-4 win over the Cardinals in Hamilton.

Burlington collected eight hits, but used the free passes to build a 5-0 lead after three innings and a 9-1 advantage in the seventh.

John Whaley drove in a pair of runs, and Justin Gideon scored twice and swiped a pair of bases. He also had an RBI.

Ryan Freemantle, Matt McCue and Nolan Pettipiece each singled, scored and had an RBI, while Andrew Mercier drove in a run.

Rich Corrente (2-3) went six innings and allowed a run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Mike Hart singled twice and had an RBI and run for the Cardinals. T.J. Baker had a pair of singles, and Connor Bowie went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Jackson Jones (0-3) took the loss, giving up five runs (two earned) on three hits with eight walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

Thursday night’s IBL schedule also has the Maple Leafs in Burlington to meet the Herd.