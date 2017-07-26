DAVENPORT, IA. -

Thirteen-year-old Gianluca Hackembruch captured fifth place in the Green Tier level of the 2017 American Poolplayers Association (APA) Junior Championships held recently at Sharky’s Billiards in Davenport, Iowa.

With a field of 291 qualified kids between the ages of seven and 17 years old participating five different skill-level tiers, the 2017 APA junior championship was the largest junior tournament in the world.

Hackembruch was one of only 10 junior poolplayers from the Canadian Poolplayers Association (CPA) Junior Academy in Barrie to qualify for the championship.

Also placing in the Green Tier level from Barrie were Vicky Smithson (33rd), Catie Albert (49th), Meghan Misener (49th), Rebecca Misener (49th), Taylor DiGenova (49th) and Phillip Albert (65th).

Placing in the Red Tier level were Tyler Caya (17th) and Carson Berberick (65th).

Placing in the White Tier level was Bret Matheson (33rd).

The four-day funfest included an opening show by internet trick shot sensation Florian ‘Venom’ Kohler.

Scholastic awards for outstanding academic achievement were presented to many of the participants.

The annual event encourages and inspires young people to get involved in pool.

The CPA Junior Academy runs in Barrie every second Sunday morning from September to April and is open to players of all skill level between the ages of seven and 17.

For more information on CPA junior leagues, contact Craig Misener at 705-730-2560 or by email at craig.s.misener@gmail.com.