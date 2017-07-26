No apology, councillor asked to leave meeting

WASAGA BEACH -- In front of a packed council chamber Mayor Brian Smith opened the July 25 meeting by asking Coun. Sylvia Bray for an apology for an alleged breach of the procedural bylaw.

"Are you prepared to apologize to this house?" he asked.

When Bray refused to apologize, Mayor Smith ordered her to vacate her council seat for the duration of the meeting.

Bray said she sought legal advice before the July 25 meeting regarding her use of the word "cowardly" at an earlier meeting and would not step down.

"What you are asking is a bullying behaviour," she said.

Smith called for a 15-minute recess and went into the back room with the town clerk while Bray remained in her seat.

Thirty minutes later council reconvened and Smith again asked for an apology for her comments made at the July 6 special meeting when she called the vote to halt a possible sale of Wasaga Distribution Inc. "cowardly" because it had been publicly announced that the decision would take place at a public meeting on July 18.

Smith said the breach fit the disrespectful speak and using belittling words against council, staff or an individual condition.

Clerk Andrea Fay said if there is a breach of the procedural bylaw (in this case, section 11), then the chair of the meeting has the authority to ask the person to leave the meeting.

"If council is not in agreement they can move an appeal. It needs a mover and seconder and then requires a majority of council."

Bray appealed the decision, which was seconded by Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi. The vote was lost 4-2.

Bray stepped away from her seat at approximately 7:45 p.m. and sat in the gallery.

Bray had attempted to read from a script she had prepared before leaving her seat, but Mayor Smith refused to let her read the statement.

Bifolchi tried to read the statement during the meeting but Mayor Smith stopped her.

Bray tried to read the statement during comment period but Mayor Smith stopped her saying she was doing so as a member of council, not a member of the public and comment period is for members of the public.

During question period at the end of the meeting, Bifolchi again tried to read the rebuttal but when Mayor Smith checked with clerk Fay, they determined, again, that question period is meant for members of the public and wouldn't permit it.

Bray provided the Enterprise-Bulletin with her speaking notes, which is a list of the 106 things you can't say in parliament and when they were ruled unparliamentary. "A bag of wind," was ruled unparliamentary in 1878, "A dim-witted saboteur" was added in 1956, "evil genius" in 1962 and "pompous ass" in 1967.

"Cowardly" is not on the list.

The House ruled that MPs can get away with the following 58 expressions that were considered parliamentary and they include "coward" as ruled in 1976.

In an email following the meeting, Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi said, "I do not believe that Councilor Bray contravened any code."

The four other members of council believe Bray did contravene the code.

"I feel that it's inappropriate that Coun. Bray decides that what she said was not offensive. I was at that meeting and I think the tone and content of her comments were offensive," said Coun. Joe Belanger.

"On numerous occasions the deputy mayor and Coun. Bray have asked for vote to end the WDI issue. As soon as we had the final report on the final survey and had done the due diligence that we said we would complete, we took that opportunity to end it... That was what Bray wanted, that was the result of the vote and her comments were offensive," he said.

Coun. Bill Stockwell said he felt insulted by Bray's comments, however when asked during the meeting's recess if he had or would report it to the integrity commissioner as a breach of the Code of Conduct, he said no.

"It's just protocol. We have a procedural bylaw and the mayor has to have control of the meeting."

What to do with the town-owned electric utility has been a contentious issue for this council for several months.

The WDI board of directors presented council with options last fall to sell, retain or merge the utility but unanimously recommended the sell option.

Mayor Brian Smith has publicly stated that WDI was not for sale, but sits on the board of directors that recommended its sale.

A citizen petition following the fall meeting quickly gathered thousands of signatures and Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi repeatedly asked council to stop the process and decide not to sell.

Council decided to continue to investigate the options. A public meeting in May with a professional panel attracted close to 800 citizens, not one of whom voiced approval for the sale.

The Town of Wasaga Beach continued through its process hiring outside firms to conduct both a telephone and online survey.

The results released in late June and early July determined that the majority of people did not want the utility sold.

