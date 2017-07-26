Historic Dard open again for business

WASAGA BEACH -

The Dardanella beach bar is finally open for business.

At a special meeting earlier this month, Wasaga Beach council awarded a five-year lease to a numbered company owned by Vincent and Jean Paul Piacente.

The Dard opened July 14 in time for the Wasaga Beach Motorcycle Rally.

The Piacente family also operates Ciao Pizza and Ciao Burger and operates the May 24th Electric Elements music festival in Wasaga Beach.

Three proponents bid on the beach front bar and the Piacente’s bid was chosen at a spring council meeting, but negotiations continued through to early July where the terms of the lease were finalized at the meeting, said chief administrative officer George Vadeboncoeur.

“It’s $40,000 for the first year because of the late start, but it’s $350,000 over the five-year lease. They got a little bit of a reduction this year but it’s increased in the latter years,” Vadeboncoeur said.

The Dardanella remained closed last summer when council could not get a majority of support for a proponent.

The Piacentes, through the company Elusiv Entertainment, bid for the Dardanella last spring and were the staff recommended bidder. But at a special meeting of council in June 2016, the 3-3 vote meant defeat.

Coun. Ron Anderson had quit his seat on council in April, citing council divisiveness largely over the leasing procedures, and hadn’t yet been replaced so there were only six members of council.

