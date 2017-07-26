Car blocked by planter
One of two occupants involved in a single vehicle collision was sent to RVH as a precaution after the vehicle they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a large concrete planter at the base of Mulcaster Street shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. PHOTO: MARK WANZEL/BARRIE EXAMINER
No serious injuries in a planter versus car crash Wednesday morning.
One of two occupants involved in a single vehicle collision was sent to RVH as a precaution after the vehicle they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a large concrete planter at the base of Mulcaster Street.
The planter proceeded to roll nearly 100 feet across the Hooters Restaurant parking lot.
Amazingly no one was seriously injured in the incident.