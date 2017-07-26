(STAFF) — Bell Canada has determined the cause of land-line phone disruptions at various Barrie organizations Tuesday afternoon.

Phone service was interrupted from approximately 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie police, Barrie Fire and Emergency Service, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the City of Barrie.

The city's police and fire department said 911 service was never compromised.

"We detected an issue with a network switch that resulted in some customers in Barrie to experience disruptions to outbound voice calling," said Bell Canada spokesman Nathan Gibson. "The situation was addressed as quickly as possible and full service was restored a short time later."