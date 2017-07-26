An armed robbery at the city marina has police looking for four young men.

A security guard called police after arriving at the tail-end of a robbery on July 11 shortly after 1 a.m.

The guard told police as he approached the six people, one of the robbers pointed a firearm at him.

The four youths were robbing two victims of their shoes and baseball hats.

Police say two of the four teenagers were armed, one with a handgun and another with a metal object, perhaps an expandable baton.

Police believe the two victims were lured to the area by one of the suspects, but the victims have not come forward.

Police describe the suspects as #1, a white, male with a short medium build and short dark hair. He was carrying a handgun and was wearing a light-coloured bandana on his face, a light-coloured baseball hat, T-shirt and running shoes.

Suspect #2 is a white, male (approximately 16-18 years old), with a tall, slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a light-coloured baseball hat, T-shirt, dark pants or jogging pants and running shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a white male, (approximately 16-18 years old) with a tall, medium-sized build. He was carrying a metal object and was wearing a disguise over his face. He was wearing a coloured hoodie, jeans and running shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a white, male (approximately 16-18 years old) with a tall, heavy- build. He was wearing a baseball hat, grey hoodie, jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com.