All bark, no bite: PAPER VIEW

Cats are cool.

I used to own, with a former girlfriend, a Siamese we called Pandora. She was quiet, sleek and sophisticated (and is starting to sound like a silver and brown 2018 model in the Lexus Barrie showroom), but she could show affection and personality, especially around dinnertime.

One thing that always amazed was that, every weekday, about five minutes before my ex drove down our street and into the driveway on the way home from work, Pandora would jump up onto the window sill, which faced west, and stare, knowing who was on her way home.

Just in case you’re wondering, if it happened to be a weekday when my ex wasn’t working and did not happen to be at home, Pandora wouldn’t jump up onto that window sill at the perfectly timed moment. She deemed herself official post-work hostess only. But from what I’ve seen, when it comes to showing affection, whether it’s meal time or not, cats have got nothing on dogs.

Anyway, with the dog days of summer almost at hand, I’ll drop a few paragraphs on ‘em.

If they’re man’s best friend, two of my very good, longtime pals are Duncan and Seamus, both of them schnoodles. House-sitting for their parents Gerry and Cheryl one weekend last year, I hit the couch and settled back to watch the Leafs on TV. Comfortable couch, big wooden table right in front.

A beer or two was cracked and, after a half-hour I needed to boot upstairs to hit the can. I was well aware of Seamus’s propensity for pilsner (and/or allegiance to ale) so when I got up, I put the tall can of Canadian square in the middle of the table, well beyond his furry black reach.

Returning a few minutes later, the can was on the floor and Seamus’s big brown eyes tried their best to look as if nothing was amiss – very hard to do when there’s a tall can of Canadian on the carpet and several ounces of its contents spilled on said carpet.

It’s impossible to get mad at Seamus, because he’s really a good dog. And hey, who’s to say that, if we switched roles, I wouldn’t be tempted by a tall can of beer just sitting there?

At any rate, Seamus has two or three nicknames, Silverback and Shamoos among them. Me, I’ve christened him with the obvious one: Lush Puppy.

Now, I’ll follow my nose over to the world of four-legged friends in music. Spending a few minutes thinking about it, I realized this really is the great wall when it comes to popular canine/feline acknowledgement, or not.

It was 10 long minutes before I even remembered a song that had the word “cat” prominently in its lyrics. Even then, it was the lame Year of the Cat, by Al Stewart. OK, Stray Cat Strut, by the Stray Cats, does strut, bop, weave, jump, jive and wail. Great song. And we can salute CSNY’s Our House, with its “three cats in the yard.” But that’s about it.

Now, look at dogs in music. Black Dog by Led Zeppelin; Hound Dog by Elvis Presley; The Beatles’ Hey Bulldog and Martha My Dear; Diamond Dogs, by David Bowie; Walkin’ the Dog by Rufus Thomas, covered wonderfully by Aerosmith in 1973. Then there’s Dogs of War by Pink Floyd and Hair of the Dog by Nazareth.

I could go on, but I just remembered the fatal pin that’s about to prick this glorious balloon: Donny Osmond’s Puppy Love.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.