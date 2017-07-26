HALIFAX – Brennan Rocks will soon be on his way home.

But just when that will happen is still up in the air.

The Barrie resident and 1st Painswick Scouter will soon be flown back to Ontario after he suffered a stroke during 13th Canadian Jamboree outside Halifax on July 11.

His girlfriend, Monique DesRoches, has been at his side since flying to Nova Scotia, courtesy of Bertram, on July 12.

Now she’s hoping a return flight with Rocks will soon become a reality.

“We’re super excited. But the insurance company is basically waiting to find a bed where they can send him,” she said, adding that as of Wednesday morning there was no bed for him at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

“It’s very frustrating. Until (the insurance company) knows where he’s going to go, nothing is happening,” DesRoches said. “They will likely try to source a bed in another hospital until one is available in Barrie but we don’t know how long that will take. They need to have that bed available, wherever it’s going to be. If it can’t be in Barrie, it might be close by in Toronto.”

Once a bed is secured, things “will happen pretty quickly” as far as booking flights, she added.

“We’re living day-to-day not knowing where he’s going to be,” DesRoches said.

Rocks has a daughter, Mackenzee, and son Owen.

“He’s missing his kids like crazy and wants to be close to his family,” she added. “It’s frustrating to know he’s well enough to go home but he can’t get there.”

Rocks is doing “remarkably well” considering what’s happened, DesRoches said.

“He’s doing better every day and is very upbeat and positive,” she said. “We’re doing speech therapy and physio every day. The speech component will definitely be the biggest part of his recovery.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Rocks. As of Monday it had raised more than $24,000.

Visit www.gofundme.com and search Brennan Rocks.

imcinroy@postmedia.com