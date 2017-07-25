ANCASTER -

Shanty Bay native Drew Nesbitt has qualified for the Canadian Open after finishing in a tie for first place at the final qualifier at Heron Point Golf Links.

Nesbitt earned entry alongside Riley Wheeldon (Comox, B.C.), Lee McCoy (Tampa, Fla.) and Jhared Hack (Homestead, Fla.).

Nesbitt and Wheeldon carded matching rounds of 5-under-par 66 to share medallist honours.

Nesbitt, who will make his PGA Tour debut at the 2017 RBC Canadian Open, says he’s thankful Canada’s national championship is truly an open event.

“That’s the nature of the game that they have these open qualifying events,” he said. “It allows amateurs and pros that aren’t full status and mini tour players like myself, to get to the next level.

“It will be a good experience to test my game against the best players in the world,” Nesbitt added.

The Canadian Open begins Thursday and runs until Sunday at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville.