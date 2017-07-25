The Knights of Columbus Council 1626 is hosting its 15th annual Blueberry Pancake Festival at Barrie Hill Farms on July 29 and 30.

The Pancake breakfast is held each year in support of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center. This year’s funds will help the hospital’s Hearts and Minds campaign.

Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5 for children under 10 which includes, blueberry pancakes, sausages, pure maple syrup coffee or juice. The Knights of Columbus start serving at 8 a.m. each morning and serve until 3 p.m.