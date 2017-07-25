STAFF) – The federal and provincial governments, along with local municipalities, announced affordable housing developments across Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Tuesday.

The announcement was made at 98 Penetanguishene Road in Barrie, a new facility that will provide 38 affordable-housing units for seniors.

It received more than $4.5 million in combined federal and provincial funding through the Investment in Affordable Housing agreement.

Seven other affordable housing facilities were also announced, bringing the total federal and provincial contributions to more than $12.4 million.

Facilities which were funded include five units for persons with disabilities at DeafBlind Ontario on Forestwood Lane in Barrie, which received $600,000 in funding.

Six units for Indigenous residents at 164/201 Nottawasaga Street in Orillia received $836,394.

Forty units for seniors at 101 Thompsons Road in Penetanguishene will receive $2.8 million.

Facilities in Orangeville, Shelburne, Gravenhurst and Huntsville were also funded through Tuesday’s announcement.

Combined, the eight developments will provide 123 additional units of affordable housing, helping to reduce the wait lists in Barrie, Orillia, Muskoka, and Simcoe and Dufferin counties.

Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall thanked the federal and provincial governments for their investments.

"This will help us increase the supply of much-needed affordable housing in our area,” he said. “We continue to work with partners from all levels of government and sectors to strengthen our communities, identify creative and sustainable housing opportunities and ultimately reach our targets of creating 2,685 new affordable housing units in Simcoe County by 2024."