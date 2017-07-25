Fences are up and shovels are in the ground as the Memorial Square redevelopment begins to take shape.

Work began on June 1 that will see the downtown landmark transformed through a collaboration with the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA).

As a result, Fred Grant Street will be permanently closed and replaced with pedestrian avenues, creating a continuous link to the waterfront.

A portion of the revamped park will remain as Memorial Square while another part of the area will be named Meridian Place after the company paid for the naming rights for a period of 25 years.

The square will be increased in size to accommodate larger ceremonial events and the cenotaph will be relocated to make it the central focus of the square.

“Memorial Square and Meridian Place will be a great public space at the core of our city,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. “Complete with the long-awaited band shell, this will be the place where people come to experience local culture and event.

“It’s also going to improve connections between our waterfront and the downtown,” he added.

Barrie resident Ian Churchward, a frequent visitor to the downtown, said he is generally happy with the project, expected to be completed by the spring of 2018, but is concerned about the cenotaph being relocated.

“It’s one of the last things reminiscent of old Barrie and it’s a symbol of the people from this city who have served their country,” he said while looking over the busy construction site. “It’s like moving a tombstone but it’s good they’re keeping it in the vicinity.”

Memorial Square and Meridian Place will be a plus for the city when it’s completed, Churchward added.

“It will be a good draw for the downtown core and help build culture,” he said. “It’s going to take time to build but it will look amazing.”

Chris Gerrard, general manager of the nearby Queens Hometown Bar and Grill, said the redevelopment bodes well for the area.

“It’s awesome for the downtown,” he said. “It’s a space that will be utilized to bring people down here and the economic spillover will be a bonus for a lot of surrounding businesses.”

The $3.8 million price tag for the project will be split three ways between the city, the BIA and Meridian.

When the redevelopment was first proposed, all of the bids received through the first request for proposal were over the budget approved by city councillors, according to city spokesman Scott Lamantia.

“To ensure the project remained within the approved budget, the city conducted another procurement process,” he said. “This time, a design/build approach was used in which the bidders were asked to come up with a modified design that met all of the elements in the square concept that was approved by council, but within the approved budget amount.”

