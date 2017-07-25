LONDON -

The London Majors built a three-run lead and held off Brantford’s ninth-inning rally for a 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Monday night at Labatt Park during Intercounty Baseball League action.

Carlos Arteaga went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. LeJon Baker singled twice, Cleveland Brownlee drove in a run, and Chris McQueen singled and scored.

Brett Sabourin (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over eight innings. He walked six and struck out seven.

Chris Boatto recorded the last out for his second save.

Brantford was held in check until the ninth when Nate DeSouza scored on a wild pitch and Blake Kauer drove in Brandon Dailey with a two-out single.

Andris Rizquez grounded out to end the game.

Graham Tebbit (2-2) gave up three runs (none earned) on six hits in seven innings with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Barrie Baycats (30-1) return to the diamond on Wednesday night when they travel to Brantford to take on the Red Sox (13-18) at 8 p.m.

Tuesday night’s IBL schedule had Burlington at Hamilton and Toronto at Brantford.