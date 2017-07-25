Former Barrie Colts captain Joseph Blandisi signed a two-year, two-way deal with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Blandisi, a 23-year-old forward, completed his second season with the Devils organization last year, splitting time between New Jersey and its AHL affiliate in Albany.

He dressed in 27 games with the Devils, finishing with three goals and six assists for nine points to go along with 26 penalty minutes.

With Albany, he netted eight goals and added 17 assists for 25 points with 60 penalty minutes.

The six-foot, 200-pound Markham native scored his first career NHL overtime goal on March 21 versus the New York Rangers and tallied an assist on John Quenneville’s first career NHL goal during that same game.

Blandisi had a career-high, four-game point streak from March 9-17, scoring one goal and three assists.

In addition, Blandisi was named to the 2017 AHL all-star game, but did not participate because of illness.

Blandisi, who was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, signed with New Jersey as a free agent on Jan. 14, 2015 after spending four seasons (2011-15) in the Ontario Hockey League playing for Owen Sound, Ottawa and Barrie.

In 2014-15, he won the Leo Lalonde Trophy as OHL overage player of the year and was named to the OHL third all-star team after leading the league with 52 goals and 112 points.