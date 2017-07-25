Company clears the air on anti-opioid policy

Misinformation persists regarding what can and can’t be brought into this weekend’s WayHome Music and Arts Festival.

While a story circulating through other media outlets states attendees can’t bring anti-opiate kits onto Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte during the three-day event, a company spokesperson said that’s not accurate.

“To be clear, the naloxone kits are not banned from the site,” Sacha Miller noted in an email. “Festival attendees are not permitted to bring their own naloxone injectable kits into the grounds, (but) naloxone kits and NARCAN spray are available on-site.”

Republic Live executive vice-president Todd Jenereaux said NARCAN has always been available on-site through the company’s partnership with Adapt Pharma.

“We had been notifying attendees with regards to specific concerns that the nasal spray would be provided upon request at the Wellness Lounge,” Jenereaux said in a release.

“In an effort to meet the concerns of those in possession of injectable naloxone kits, we will now be offering the spray in exchange for the injectable alternative at the gate.”

Miller also noted Odyssey Medical, the company responsible for medical aid during the event, has not banned naloxone kits.

“Our position and policy has always been to provide education and training available on-site at the Wellness Lounge with our festival health team of medical professionals,” Miller said.

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that can reverse an opioid overdose for approximately 20 minutes to one hour, depending on the strength of the opioid.

In a joint statement, Odyssey CEO Kevin Jones and chief medical officer Adam Lund said there are security and safety challenges presented by allowing personally held response kits, which may include needles, syringes and medication vials.

“We have engaged in the additional planning and resource deployment to optimize our ability to respond to any emergency,” they said in the statement.

andrewphilips@live.ca