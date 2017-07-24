A woman’s stolen credit card was busy at several local shops on the weekend.

The woman noticed her credit card was missing on Thursday and called police.

However, the card remained active and was used on Friday morning at an Essa Road Tim Hortons and at several Mac’s Convenience stores across the city as well.

Thanks to video captures of the man, police believe they are looking for a white, male, approximately 38 to 45 years old, who has short dark hair.

He was wearing a white T-shirt under a black hoodie with black jogging pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025.