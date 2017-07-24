Bryson Tye made it three years in a row with a win (3-6, 6-2, 11-9) over Cole Ciccone in what was a repeat of the 2016 Simcoe Tennis Classic final.

Sadly, Ciccone had to retire in 2016 with leg cramps and, after a year of a strict coconut water diet to avoid cramps again, the issue returned.

However, instead of retiring, Ciccone did absolutely everything he could to try and muster out a win under the worst of circumstances.

After winning the first set, the cramps set in and, after a medical timeout, Ciccone picked his moments to try and upset the two-time champ.

And he nearly pulled off the miraculous win, pushing Tye to a third-set tiebreaker and getting within two points of winning the title.

Tye, who will be heading back to West Virginia to play for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles in what will be his second year as an NCAA scholarship athlete said it was hard to see his competitor and longtime rival struggling.

“It was tough, and it’s not how you ever want to win,” Tye said after his victory, demonstrating his respect for Ciccone.

In the consolation final, a new name emerged as a rising star to watch.

Vaughn Ianiello, a freshman at Innisdale Secondary School and a Skyhawk, which is Barrie’s select junior tennis team, defeated Mark Kraczynski (8-5), capping a three-match win streak.

Ianiello, who will be travelling to live and play tennis full-time in Europe in less than a month, showed those on hand a glimpse of his potential.

The men’s doubles final featured Paul and Cole Ciccone winning in dramatic fashion, 14-12, in the third-set tiebreaker.

After winning the first set, the Ciccones lost the second and were down a match point in the third set before digging themselves back from the brink of defeat with karmic determination to win the title over Johnny Glanville and Ron Lawrence.

The Simcoe Tennis Classic has been an ongoing annual event for close to a decade.