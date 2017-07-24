Panthers down Red Sox

Sean Ratcliffe threw seven shutout innings and the Kitchener Panthers hit three home runs in a 6-0 victory over the Brantford Red Sox during Intercounty Baseball League action on Sunday night.

Ratcliffe scattered five hits and walked five with three strikeouts as he improved to 3-2.

Sean Reilly hit his 19th home run, a two-run blast, while Justin Interisano and Josh Garton added solo home runs. Interisano also singled twice.

Yorbis Borroto went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Mike Gordner drove in a run and scored once, and Mike Andrulis had two hits and a run.

Brandon Dailey doubled for the Red Sox, who had six hits. Ricky Murray singled and walked twice.

Matt Martinow (3-4) took the loss, giving up six runs (two earned) on 12 hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

With the win, The Panthers improved to 25-6 on the season and remain in second place.

The Barrie Baycats, who were dormant on the weekend, remain in first place atop the IBL standings with a 30-1 record.

Barrie is back in on the diamond on Wednesday night when they head to Brantford to play the fifth-place Red Sox (13-17) beginning at 8 p.m.

The London Majors are in third place at 21-9, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-16), Brantford, the Burlington Herd (11-20) and Hamilton Cardinals (8-23).

In other IBL action on Sunday night, Cory Hammond struck out 10 in six innings to lead London to a 5-3 win at home over the Hamilton Cardinals.

Hammond (4-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. Todd Levitt gave up a run on three with two walks and a strikeout for the save.

London had lost eight straight, not including a forfeit victory over the defunct Guelph Royals.

Offensively, Chris McQueen had two hits and an RBI, Keith Kandel singled twice and drove in a run, Tristan Buntrock had an RBI, and LeJon Baker singled and doubled.

Dave Vanderby had three hits and an RBI for the Cardinals, while Mike Hart drove in a run.

Chris Lazar (2-4) took the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on 11 hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out one.

In Toronto on Sunday afternoon, the Maple Leafs rallied after trailing 7-0 for an 18-7 win over the Herd at Christie Pits.

Ryan White went 5-for-5 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Leafs. Grant Tamane singled, homered and drove in four, while Dan Marra had four hits, including his first home run of the season, and six RBI.

Damon Topolie had three hits, three RBIs and two runs, Adam Odd singled twice and had an RBI and a run, Julian Johnson went 2-for-4 with three runs, and Daniel Szpik singled, doubled and drove in a run while scoring twice.

Monday’s IBL action had the Red Sox travelling to London to take on the Majors.

Tuesday night’s IBL schedule will see Burlington at Hamilton and Toronto at Brantford.