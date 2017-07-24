Change text size for the story

A new police station and paramedics hub, but no new firefighting training facility or police gun range.

That’s what the new Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus will look like, city council decided Monday, with a $103.3-million price tag.

The campus will also include a vehicle maintenance facility for Barrie police – but there was a concerted effort to cut the original $120-million cost.

“There are no easy answers on this, there never are,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “But a $120-million project with $80-million in debt I could never approve.

“So something had to give.”

More to come