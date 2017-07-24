A mother who lied for her son won’t face charges, but probably should.

A crash between two vehicles at the Essa Road and Mapleton Avenue intersection shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday seemed suspicious to the officer after he arrived on scene.

After speaking with all parties concerned, the officer determined the 77-year-old woman who said she was driving one of the vehicles had actually just arrived at the crash site to lie for her son.

Police determined the man at fault in the collision had already been prohibited from driving for life after several impaired driving and driving while disqualified convictions.

When the collision occurred, he admitted to calling his mother to come to the Essa Road crash site and say she’d been driving the car.

He also attempted to convince the driver of the car he’d hit to lie to police.

Once the truth was exposed, the 48-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer, obstruction of justice, driving while disqualified, breach of probation and recognizance, as well as careless driving.

He has a bail hearing on Monday.