Lakeshore garbage, climate change: LETTERS

Thanks extended to lakeshore cleaner

I wanted to send a sincere thank-you to a gentleman who picks up trash around the lakeshore on Dunlop Street.

I see him almost daily, from my vantage point at Bayshore Landing, gathering the garbage that other individuals have carelessly discarded.

This man needs to be congratulated on

the task for which he wouldn’t get any recognition.

Adriana Sibley

Barrie

Climate change must be addressed

Are politicians are using climate change as an excuse to upgrade worn-out infrastructure?

Neglect is one thing; leaky pipes need repair and outdated materials need upgrading.

But addressing climate change at the municipal, provincial and federal levels is of the utmost urgency, and these attempts should be encouraged.

In fact, the magnitude of this urgency can leave one breathless.

An international collection of scientists tells us we only have three years to avoid catastrophic changes in our climate.

But let’s take that breath and move forward.

A carbon fee and dividend with border adjustments is a high-leverage solution.

It spurs efficiency, curbs demand, thereby lowering costs, returning proceeds to Canadian families and protecting Canadian businesses, all while decreasing carbon emissions.

It might just fix those leaky pipes, too.

Dona Grace-Campbell

Kaslo, B.C.