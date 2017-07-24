ORO-MEDONTE TWP. – A Barrie man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Barrie OPP say a motorcycle rider was driving south on Line 3 North between Highland Drive and Bass Lake Sideroad when he crashed after leaving the pavement at approximately 7:40 p.m.

“He was on the bike by himself at the time,” said OPP Const. Susan Jessop.

“There’s a bit of a curve or a bit of a bend on the road there,” she added.

The freshly-paved Line 3 North cuts through a heavily wooded area, with an S-curve before straightening out just before Bass Lake Sideroad.

Police don’t know what caused the crash, but say the 21-year-old Barrie man, Ryan Tran, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators went to the area and assisted Barrie OPP officers with the investigation.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1