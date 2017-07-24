CLEARVIEW TWP. -

The community is helping the grieving Fleming and Smith families after the death of their son in a house fire in mid-July.

As of Sunday, more than $30,000 has been donated through the online GoFundMe account and donations of clothing and furniture are still pouring in.

“It’s astounding,” said Samantha Lawrence. “It’s heartwarming to know that people we’ve never met are reaching out to help us.”

Lawrence was home with her fiancé Dave Fleming’s three children, 18-year-old Brooke, 12-year-old Dylan Arney-Fleming and 11-year-old David Fleming when a fire started in the rented farmhouse on Highway 26 near Sunnidale Corners on July 13 at around 8:30 p.m.

Fleming also rented the house with friend Donald Smith and his seven-year-old autistic son, Dominic Denesiuk-Smith.

When the fire started, Dominic, who was mostly non-verbal, refused to leave the home and Lawrence had to flee with the older children and the family pets.

By the time the firefighters arrived on scene, flames had engulfed the old farmhouse and they weren’t able to retrieve the boy’s body until the fire had been brought under control.

This isn’t the first time tragedy has struck the Smith family. Seven years ago, Dominic’s mother died in a tractor incident in Markdale.

Yet the Clearview community has reached out to help the Fleming and Smith families.

Karla Amy Smith started the GoFundMe social-media page to raise money, clothes and furnishings for the family (http://bit.ly/2tSzcb9).

And the Edenvale Airport is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Additionally, clothes for the children can be dropped off at the Jubilee Presbyterian Church at 7320 Highway 26 in Stayner and Smart Storage is also offering free unit to store furniture.

The 11- and 12-year-old Fleming boys need shoes (size five, six or seven) and clothing, as does Brooke, who wears a size medium and women’s size six or seven shoe.

Additionally, Lawrence wears a women’s medium and the men need medium- and large-sized shirts and pants 32/30 and 32/34.

A celebration of Dominic’s life is being held on Friday at Sunset Point Park, 48 St. Lawrence St., in Collingwood at 11 a.m.

Donations to a trust have been established at TD Canada Trust to assist the family.

For further information and to sign Dominic’s Book of Memories, visit Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel, at www.carruthersdavidson.com.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1