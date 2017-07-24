HALIFAX – A local scout leader is still bedridden in a Halifax hospital after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

Family, friends and co-workers’ thoughts are with 1st Painswick Scouts volunteer Brennan Rocks, who had a stroke on July 11 while taking part in the 13th Canadian Jamboree outside Halifax.

But the scouter is fighting the good fight and making progress, according to girlfriend Monique DesRoches, who adds the 38-year-old Bertram Construction employee may be airlifted home as early as Tuesday.

“He is doing better every day, which is great news,” she said from the infirmary at Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax on Monday. “He has a ways to go, but he is doing better.”

DesRoches has been pretty much at his bedside since she was flown to Halifax, courtesy of Bertram, on July 12, the day after Rocks was admitted to hospital.

“It was determined he’d had a total of three strokes,” she said. “When he was brought here on July 11, he’d had a minor stroke and was still able to walk at that point and get some words out.

“But the first night he was admitted here he had a pretty major stroke overnight and that’s what caused most of the damage,” DesRoches added. “When they did the scans they learned he’d had three strokes.

"They don’t know when the first one happened. It could’ve happened a week before and he just wasn’t aware of it.”

After the last stroke, Rocks was left paralyzed on his right side, with no speech whatsoever.

“In the time since then, he has regained feeling in his right leg and as of Sunday he has feeling up to his right knuckle. Right now he is in intense physio trying to get those muscles working again,” DesRoches said. “He’s able to get some words out now. The one sentence he keeps repeating over and over is, ‘It’s going to be all right’.”

The inspirational scout, who has a daughter, Mackenzee and son Owen, is “very cognitive” of everything that is happening around him and can answer yes or no questions, DesRoches said adding Brennan's daughter misses her dad very much.

“He just can’t get the words out. He’s trapped and unable to say what he wants to say,” she added.

Now the next step is getting Scouter Brennan home, DesRoches said.

“Air ambulance is what we’re hoping to have happen. That’s what we’re waiting on,” she added. “We’re waiting on his benefits company basically saying they are approving his transfer.”

Lisa Bertram, of Bertram Construction, said Rocks is a valued employee and that the company is doing everything it can to help him, including trying to co-ordinate bringing him back by air ambulance to Barrie on Tuesday.

“Through work he has some out-of-province insurance. I understand it’s covered, but I don’t have that formalized just yet,” she said. “I’ve told them if that isn’t the case, we’ll figure something out.”

DesRoches said she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from the Barrie-area company.

“Lisa and Bertram Construction have been absolutely amazing,” she said. “I can’t believe the lengths she has gone to. It’s been so far above and beyond.”

Rocks is a longtime Bertram employee and one of the company’s health and safety reps, Bertram said.

“Our team at Bertrams is pretty shaken up by all of this and trying to do everything we can to support him and his family,” she said. “He’s the type of guy who is the one of the first people to put up his hand and see how he can help. He always tries to volunteer, which is what he was doing when all of this happened with the Scouts.

“Everything we can do from our end we’ll do. This young man is going to need help.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Rocks. As of Monday it had raised more than $24,000.

Visit www.gofundme.com and search Brennan Rocks.

