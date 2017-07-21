Youth centre partners with United Way

CLEARVIEW TWP. — The Clearview Youth Centre (CYC) is growing roots now that it has secured United Way of Simcoe Muskoka (UWSM) as a funding partner for at least the next two years.

Council approved a bylaw July 17 to formalize a partnership between UWSM and the township to provide a total of $38,250 ($21,000 for 2017-2018 and $17,250 for 2018-2019) in funds to the CYC.

“I’m here to confirm that United Way is a funding partner now,” said UWSM chief executive officer Dale Biddell.

“We think it’s a very, very valuable resource,” she said because the social agency had been aware of gaps in service for youth in South Georgian Bay.

The CYC opened Nov. 23 as a dedicated and safe space for youth to drop-in and socialize and/or take advantage of programs and counselling services. The opening was made possible through a one-time $100,000 in funds from Clearview Township, a large chunk of which was used for the renovation of the space before the opening.

The 7456 Highway 26 location is within walking distance from Stayner Collegiate Institute and both elementary schools in Stayner. Numbers of youth visiting the centre and using the services steadily grew after the opening and are expected to grow again once school starts in September.

Fundraising has continued and allowed the centre to be open Tuesday to Saturday 3 to 9 p.m. with one co-ordinator working 30 hours a week.

Funds from UWSM will allow the CYC to open Mondays and expand the co-ordinator’s hours to 40 per week until the end of December.

Deputy Mayor Barry Burton, who is the chair of the CYC and was instrumental in getting the township to provide the space for the youth centre with municipal funds, had met early on with Biddell, looking for a partnership.

“We started on this funding program back when we started talking about this youth centre,” he said. “It’s nice to see some funding come through for the facility and the staffing and programs,” he added.

Biddell explained to council that this is a new and special initiative outside the traditional community fund structure. The initiative allows for donors to contribute to the special project.

“People can donate through the United Way Simcoe Muskoka to the Clearview Youth Centre. All funds that come with that as the designation will be forwarded for use by the centre in full. We are merely the registered charitable organization that will accept those donations on behalf of the Clearview Youth Centre,” she explained after the meeting.

In its business case document, UWSM states that children and youth are a priority for funding. Before the opening of the CYC in Stayner, the area has not been properly serving the needs of youth. Statistics of drugs, bullying and suicides were mounting.

The document also stated that Clearview was not getting its share of United Way community funds in the last few years.

Coun. Shawn Davidson asked Biddell what the youth centre has to do for the funds. Biddell replied that funds can be applied to operational, administrative and personnel expenses.

“These funds are more flexible than our traditional community funds. We are so pleased by the initiative of the township and donors.”

Coun. Deborah Bronée voted against the bylaw.

“It’s outside our mandate. It’s great for us to have a space but I have a problem being involved in the programming.” She also asked for more “fulsome reporting to council.”

Expanded hours at the CYC is good news for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Georgian Triangle, who has also reported to council that the area is underserved and they would like to bring programs into the centre.

“We are thrilled with United Way’s support for the Clearview Youth Centre six days a week and we are happy to flex our programs around usable space,” said Robin Heald, the executive director of BBBS of Georgian Triangle.

At the June 26 council meeting, Heald said Clearview is under-serviced by about 50 children.

Council approved a letter of support that will allow the organization to apply for program grants and offered space at the CYC and elsewhere in the municipality.

Volunteers are needed for all the programs, in-school mentoring, home work help, traditional one-on-one, Go Girls and group activities.

“We have so many children on our waiting list, so we like to get them involved,” she said.

To volunteer for BBBS of the Georgian Triangle call 705-445-2330 or email info@bbbsgt.ca.

The CYC is also in need of volunteers. To get more information, call 705-428-5500 or send a message through its Clearview Youth Centre Facebook page.

For more information about the UWSM call 705-726-2301 or email info@UWSimcoeMuskoka.ca.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis