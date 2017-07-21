Permits granted

Oro-Medonte Township council has granted two special events permits to Burl's Creek Event Grounds (BCEG) Inc. for its 2017 festival season, one for the 2017 WayHome festival (July 28 to 30) and another for the 2017 Boots and Hearts Festival (Aug. 10 to 13).

Both permits apply to 526 acres of the BCEG property.

Last week, the Ontario Municipal Board issued its decision allowing the appeal respecting Burl's Creek's temporary use bylaw application to amend township zoning by-law to permit, among other activities, camping, parking and concession booths, on lands adjacent to the 92 acres of lands zoned for special event purposes.

The BCEG will need to comply with two conditions, submit an archaeological study and approval of an adaptive management plan, for the OMB's decision to go through.