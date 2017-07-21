A 37-year-old Calgary man has been charged after he reported his bike was stolen after he struck barbed wire strung up on a trail west of Bragg Creek.

On July 5, Stellianos Psaroudakis had reported to police he had been riding his bike on the trail when he struck barbed wire strung between two trees. The incident was said to have happened on a downhill slope while he was standing which resulted in the wire cutting his shoulder and neck and knocking him off his bike.

Psaroudakis reported he was taken to hospital, leaving his bike behind. The next day the bike was gone.

He then set up a GoFundMe account to pay his bills, buy a new bike and donate cameras to the park to make it safer.

Cochrane RCMP began an investigation, interviewing Psaroudakis, other cyclists who had been on the trail and area residents.

RCMP said they received numerous tips from the public which have resulted in the conclusion that the events recounted by the Psaroudakis allegedly never took place.

Psaroudakis has been charged with fraud under $5,000 and public mischief and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Cochrane RCMP are asking he contact them and turn himself in.

"The allegations raised by this complaint caused a lot of concern to the cycling community and Bragg Creek residents," said Insp. Lauren Weare, officer in charge of Cochrane RCMP. "We understand the public concern raised by Mr. Psaroudakis' claim as well as his attempts to solicit money online."

Psaroudakis has contacted RCMP and told them he plans to turn himself in.

