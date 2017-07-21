Grizzlies release OCAA schedules

The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) has announced its league and tournament regular-season schedules for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The Georgian Grizzlies compete in 13 men’s and women’s varsity sports in the OCAA between September and March each year.

The Grizziles men’s rugby team, the defending OCAA champions, will kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they host the Mohawk Mountaineers at the Georgian Sports Field.

Men’s rugby will also be the focal point on Friday, Sept. 22 as the Grizzlies game against the Seneca Sting will serve as the opening to the upcoming Georgian Athletic Alumni Weekend.

The golf teams will look to continue their success from last season playing in four tournaments leading up to the OCAA championships in early October.

This includes a tournament hosted by Georgian on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Heritage Hills Golf Club in Shanty Bay.

Georgian is the defending Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) and OCAA women’s team champion, with Addison Wallwin returning as the defending national individual champion.

The men’s team, meanwhile, earned silver at last year’s OCAA championships, with Matt Lemay also winning the bronze at the CCAA golf national championship.

The men’s volleyball team went undefeated during the regular season last year with a perfect 18-0 record finishing as OCAA East Division champions.

The team is looking towards another historic season as they play host and earn an automatic berth into the 2018 OCAA men’s volleyball championships, which will be held at Georgian College in Barrie, Feb. 22-24.

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams will play their home openers on Thursday, Oct. 26 when they host the Durham Lords.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams open up their seasons at home when they host the Algonquin Thunder on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Georgian Athletic Centre.

Georgian’s cross-country teams will compete in four events leading up to the OCAA championships starting with the Fanshawe Invitational on Sept. 16.

The badminton teams open their five-tournament schedule on

Oct. 13 when they play in the Humber Cup, while the men’s and women’s indoor soccer teams begin their season in January and will host their own tournament on Friday, Feb. 16 at the Bradford Sports Dome.