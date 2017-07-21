News Local

Four people facing charges

OPP Cruiser

OPP Cruiser

ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Ridge Road West store April 10.

OPP say two men entered the store at 9 p.m. and demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

One was carrying a firearm, one had a knife, police said.

On July 11, an 18-year-old Hillier Township man was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Two days later a Mississauga man, age 35, was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and breaching his probation order.

On July 15, a 24-year-old Oakville woman was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police.

And a 19-year-old Mississauga woman was arrested July 20 and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and breaching the terms of her release on another charge.

All four were given Barrie court dates this month. 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »