MIDLAND -- Ernie would be envious.

The world's largest rubber ducky swam into Midland's harbour Friday for a three-day sojourn as part of the town's Feast Fest much to the delight of hundreds of onlookers, who wanted to see if the enormous bathtub icon was everything they thought it might be quacked up to be.

Nancy Pilcher and Leon Wilson dressed up in their best rubber duck-inspired outfits to make the trek over from Kincardine.

And they weren't disappointed.

"We are huge duck enthusiasts," said Pilcher, who noted they have about 300 of the rubber specimens of every size and colour in their hot-tub room.

"We have some who are doctors and firefighters, all sorts of professions," Wilson said of the collection.

While they said they have nothing against living waterfowl, they just prefer the wide-eyed, bright orange-billed variety.

"We had to come and see this one," added Wilson. "This is not just another rubber duck."

But while the estimated $120,000 cost the province paid to bring Le Grand Canard to various Ontario locales this summer as part of Canada's sesquicentennial has ruffled a few feathers, Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall said it's money well-spent.

"I think it's great," said Marshall, who's also the mayor of nearby Penetanguishene. "Look at all the people coming here for this. It's a great spend. It brings in people and a lot of money to the local economy."

Collingwood resident Darren Lang brought his daughter Ireland, who'll be four next week, to the other side of Georgian Bay to check out the child's bath-time staple.

"She loves rubber ducks," he said. "I think it's great. You look at the size of it. We've had a fantastic day here."

Feast Fest runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight with the concert grounds where Honeymoon Suite performs beginning at 10:30 p.m. restricted to those of legal drinking age after 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the event, dedicated to eating and imbibing, runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Besides the food, drink and music, there's also a midway, lumberjack show and dancers.

For more information, visit feastfest.ca/midland.

