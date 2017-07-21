Climate change, letter reaction: LETTERS

Spend wisely on infrastructure

Climate change is an extremely urgent issue.

British Columbians are feeling its effects in the form of more than 200 wildfires, forcing the evacuation of more than 14,000 residents.

To address climate change, capital spent on infrastructure should be spent wisely by all levels of government.

In addition, our economy must grow while reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.

A powerful national climate solution that can complement smart infrastructure spending is carbon fee and dividend, an incrementally rising price on carbon-based fuels from which all revenue is recirculated equitably back into the economy through monthly dividend cheques to Canadians.

Reliable infrastructure, combined with carbon fee and dividend, will encourage public transportation use and protect low and middle-income Canadians without bloating government.

Marlo Firme

Vancouver, B.C.

Aggressive climate plan needed here in Canada

(Re: ‘Best climate action is political competence’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

Politicians of all stripes have failed to take climate change seriously for decades.

We’ve lacked the political competence to deal with global warming.

Capital projects focusing on fixing leaky pipes and bridges is not climate action.

We need massive capital spending to transition to clean energy.

While I give credit to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his climate action plan, the measures announced to date are inadequate.

We’ve already warmed the planet by nearly 1 degree Celsius. And our current emissions-dumping trajectory will get us to 2 to 3 C of further warming.

The Paris Accord goal to keep warming below 1.5 to 2 C is getting us to only half of what we need to do.

Canada needs an aggressive and comprehensive national climate plan that includes an effective revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend, a price on carbon rising incrementally to $150 tonne by 2030 with revenues being returned to individuals and the economy.

Rolly Montpellier

Kanata, Ont.

Was this letter satire?

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

I am interested in the thought process behind the decision to print this letter to the editor.

Is it a satire and I missed the advisory?

In my opinion, this letter should have gone directly to the trash bin.

Karen Lepard

Beaverton

Remnants of old thinking

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

Our forefathers came to this land 200 or 300 years ago and many had little education, had no experience or knowledge of other cultures and many hadn’t ventured more than a few miles from where they were born.

Religious teachings were strict and intolerant.

Too often, they feared what they didn’t understand and labelled others as heathens, or wicked.

Many were basically good people seeking to escape poverty and hardship in a new country.

Unfortunately, far too many people clung to those old beliefs and traditions.

Even now there are remnants of that thinking.

Fortunately, many people today have a more enlightened, open-minded belief system and are open to sharing the best of many cultures.

I believe this is growing as people better understand what others believe and why.

Every Canadian should read The Inconvenient Indian. It helps us understand.

Ignorant people don’t realize how wrong they are about a lot of things and how much we can benefit from really knowing each other

It is incomprehensible that an educated man can be so ignorant of the truth.

Sharon Brown

Barrie

Support facts and fairness, not racism

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

I read Joffre McCleary’s letter and, first of all, would like to know why the editors did not see fit to challenge his ill-informed and biased claims about First Nations peoples.

Mr. McCleary suggests that without agricultural crops or domesticated animals, First Nations communities would starve.

Had he done his research, he would have known that when Europeans first made contact with the Iroquois, they found a society in which agricultural production included the cultivation of corn, beans and squash, with sufficient stores of these foods laid aside for the winter.

He would have learned about the elaborate processes of food gathering, hunting, fishing and drying or otherwise preserving of meats, berries and fish that sustained First Nations communities for thousands of years before Europeans came to the Americas and before Mr. McCleary saw the light of day.

He suggests that no administrative structures were in place at the time of contact.

Again, had he done his research, he would have learned that the Iroquois Confederacy was instrumental in the development of the United States Constitution, and that the Nations of the Confederacy were, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, “united in a common council composed of clan and village chiefs; each tribe had one vote, and unanimity was required for decisions. The joint jurisdiction of 50 peace chiefs, known as sachems, embraced all civil affairs at the inter-tribal level.”

In addition, the Northwest Coast peoples had an elaborate class system and hierarchical structure, and access to plentiful resources. And they, too, thrived before the Europeans came.

These are only two examples.

And without the wisdom and generosity of First Nations, Europeans would not have lasted very long on in this country. First Nations peoples taught them which vegetation was edible and which was poisonous; they taught them to use medicinal plants for healing; they taught them to build canoes, toboggans and snowshoes, to navigate land and rivers; and to make clothing from furs that allowed them to survive the severe winter climate.

In his book Clearing the Plains: Disease, Politics of Starvation and the Loss of Aboriginal Life, James Daschuk describes the European introduction of the deadly diseases, like smallpox and measles, that devastated First Nations populations.

In a Globe and Mail article, Mr. Daschuk writes that “perhaps we will come to understand the uncomfortable truths that modern Canada is founded upon - ethnic cleansing and genocide - and push our leaders and ourselves to make a nation we can be proud to call home.”

In the age of Donald Trump, ugly ideas, misconceptions and hatred are being given free reign.

Let’s support facts and fairness, not racism.

Lynn Hutchinson Lee

Toronto