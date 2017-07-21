The Barrie Soccer Club’s under-14 girls team was overseen by Elisabetta Bavagnoli on Wednesday.

Bavagnoli is the assistant coach for Trinidad & Tobago’s national women’s soccer team.

Coming all the way from Italy, she led an impressive, fast-paced private training and identification session for the U-14 girls, but it was only after learning of the elite squad, their work ethic, top-notch skill set and their track record that she made the additional international commitment to evaluate the Barrie squad first-hand.

Bavagnoli travels internationally, identifying players with the potential to travel to Italy to train and play at the highest levels possible.

She has an extensive background, starting as far back as a youngster when she first found the love for the game of soccer.

Bavagnoli went on to play professional soccer all over Europe as a defender/midfielder and her continued passion for the game eventually found her in a coaching role.

With an abundance of accomplishments, a couple major highlights would certainly be assistant coach for Italy’s national team, in addition to assistant coach to Canadian women’s national team.

The U-14 Barrie girls are known to train hard and play tough almost every day of the week during the summer months and continue extensive indoor training in the off-season to further their development and keep their game as competitive as possible.

It’s because of this level of dedication the 15-player squad earned this opportunity of a lifetime.

This was an amazing experience for the Barrie girls. Bavagnoli spent an hour and a half training and evaluating and post-session gathered the girls in a huddle to share how extremely impressed she was of their skill set.

“I would love for you to come to Italy,” she told the Barrie girls. “I would love for you to come and train. I feel that you girls would do very well. Very impressed.

“We have seen many, many teams in Canada during our time here and you are only the second we have extended an invite,” Bavagnoli added.

The Barrie coaches, players and parents in attendance were in awe of their critique and everyone clapped feeling the reward of their highly regarding acknowledgement.