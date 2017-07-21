The Barrie Baycats can’t get any closer than this.

Barrie sits atop the Intercounty Baseball League standings with a 28-1 record, although by the end of the weekend, its two forfeit wins will get it to 30-1.

The only team that can now catch the Baycats are the Kitchener Panthers, who would need to win out and have Barrie lose its last five to tie with a 30-6 record and force a one-game playoff for the pennant.

That seems like an unlikely fate for the Baycats, who, before Tuesday, had not lost yet this year.

Barrie set a record of 26 straight regular-season victories (35 if you include the 2016 playoffs) that came to an end on Tuesday night in Toronto with an 11-8 loss to the Maple Leafs.

“I think, in the long run, it will be a positive thing,” said Baycats manager Angus Roy. “A lot of the guys in the room after the game, we congratulated each other for the run we had.

“But then, a lot of guys were saying they don’t like this feeling, so the fire’s still there.”

Skating by on late-game comebacks – the Baycats had an incredible number of them during this streak that ran over two months long – wasn’t necessarily a recipe for long-term success for Barrie.

“I also think it’ll be a good thing because we weren’t playing perfect baseball by any stretch of the imagination,” Roy said. “We were just finding ways to win games.

“On Tuesday, we were really sloppy in two facets of the game and we got exposed.”

Barrie’s realization was the Hamilton Cardinals’ misfortune, as the seventh-place squad got the Baycats on Wednesday and Thursday night, and were thoroughly crunched, as the league leaders won both contests by a combined score of 25-2.

“For example, one of the things we were awful at on Tuesday was running the bases,” Roy said. “We were just terrible at it. And then, on Wednesday and again on Thursday, we were fantastic.

“So (the loss) is good, because it made us clean up things and realize that, if we don’t play good baseball and we take it for granted, somebody is going to beat us.”

This year’s pennant also comes with a first-round bye, since the Guelph Royals, who the Baycats were supposed to play twice this weekend, ceased operations for the 2017 season back in June.

While having a significant amount of time off during the baseball season is not something that’s typically considered ideal, it could work out for what might be the oldest Baycats squad in franchise history.

“Hopefully, if we get one more win or one more Kitchener loss, we’ll get the break and rest up and lick the wounds,” Roy said. “Everyone’s banged up at this point of the season, especially with our old-ass group.

“The time off might actually be a blessing.”

Before that happens though, the Baycats will have five games in as many days, starting next Wednesday night in Brantford.

With the regular-season crown almost completely wrapped up, Roy will use those games to help him make some decisions.

“It’ll be good, because we’ll get to run out all of our starters and then get to do some evaluating, because we’ll have some decisions to make,” Roy said. “We play some good teams in that stretch, like Brantford, and Kitchener, who’s right behind us, and Toronto, who beat us, so we’ll have some quality competition there and we can evaluate what’s going on and what we’ll use to start the playoffs.

“It’ll be our last real chance to clean up a few areas in the game we’ve gone over as a team.”

There are still some accolades set to be matched or surpassed by the Baycats in this regular season, including needing just a single victory to clinch the best-ever winning percentage in franchise history.

Will that cement their legacy as the best Baycats squad ever?

“They 100% deserve it for the way they approach the game and what they do in the off-season and how they dedicate themselves to this all summer,” Roy said. “ But if you ask any guy in this room, it doesn’t mean anything unless we dogpile at the end of it.

“Being able to set the league record for (consecutive) wins in fantastic, and if we can set a franchise record, that’ll be fantastic, and we’ll also have a chance to set the league record for wins in a 36-game schedule,” Roy added. “All of that stuff is fantastic, and we’ll celebrate it, but if you talk to anyone in that room, they’ll trade all three of those for the dogpile at the end of the year.

“So that’s our focus, and realistically, our only goal.”

