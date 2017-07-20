Housing was a hot topic with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Jeff Lehman during their private talk Thursday morning in Barrie.

During their opening, public remarks, Lehman mentioned Barrie has the third highest rent in the country, after Toronto and Vancouver.

And that the National Housing Strategy might help.

“Citizens expect that their different levels of government get to work collaboratively together,” Trudeau said.

The National Housing Strategy includes some of the measures announced in the 2017 federal budget - such as a renewed partnership between Ottawa, the provinces and territories to better support shared housing priorities.

There's a new $5-billion national housing fund to address critical housing issues, and better support vulnerable citizens.

Also, targeted support for northern housing to address higher needs and costs, and

support for Indigenous people living in social housing off-reserve.

The strategy includes renewed and expanded federal investments to combat and prevent homelessness, making surplus federal lands available for the development of affordable housing and expanded funding to strengthen housing research and data collection.

“He (Trudeau) was aware already how high rent was in Barrie,” Lehman said. “The National Housing Strategy has started to roll out, but I talked about how we really need to see that put to work, building units.

“I know it's a long process and working with the three levels of government is always complex,” he said. “Particularly with Barrie, our first two years of the affordable housing strategy have been very successful for certain levels of rent, but we haven't got a lot more social housing built and that's what I really stressed to the prime minister.”

Barrie city council approved an affordable housing strategy in February 2015, intended to increase the supply and range of affordable housing options for residents at all income levels and stages of life.

The 10-year plan's goal is to create 840 affordable rental units in the city by 2024.

Affordable housing is a range of housing types, including low-cost accommodation for ownership and rental, along with subsidized housing. It also means families and individuals of all income levels can find suitable and adequate places to live -without spending too much of their income on housing.

Lehman said the two strategies can work together.

“I just encouraged him (Trudeau) to be as flexible as possible, because the federal government, historically, it has been a challenge,” the mayor said.

“I told him today, what we need to see is not one project a year or two projects a year, we need to see five or six or eight,” Lehman said. “That's what going to start to impact rents in Barrie, lower the wait lists and he was aware of that issue as well. Social housing wait lists are a problem across the country.”

Lehman said some of these pools of funding from the National Housing Strategy are starting to become available now, in terms of seed money.

Barrie has not received any funding yet, however.

