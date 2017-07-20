In the golden glow of an undefeated season that was capped by a provincial championship, expectations were sky high for the Orillia Parry Automotive Lady Kings U19 team as it entered this year's Ontario Women's Field Lacrosse (OWFL) season.

Things have not exactly gone according to plan. Beset by injuries and the absence of notable players from both the offensive and defensive end, the talented squad has struggled at times. But head coach Pat Morris is optimistic the team is peaking at just the right time.

On Monday night, his team earned a nail-biting 8-7 win over Oshawa, handing the Blue Lady Knights their first loss of the season and serving notice that they have every intention of defending their provincial title in August.

Morris credits a recent trip to the United States for helping the team to get back on track. For the past several years, this team has travelled south to seek high-level competition in an environment where the players would be challenged. This year, thanks to Tim Johnson and Kelsey's Restaurant Orillia, the team has attended two tournaments: in New York and Pennsylvania.

Most recently, the Lady Kings ventured to Bethlehem, PA for the much-anticipated Laxapalooza Tournament. Unfortunately, this year's menu of teams at Laxapalooza did not offer the level of competition it has had in the past. However, it did provide the local athletes an opportunity to hone their offence and improve their on-field communication. Orillia went undefeated, winning all six games by wide margins, to easily win the long-running tourney.

"Perhaps more important than the competition, these trips provide an opportunity to bond and have fun," said Morris. "For girls aged 14-18 with radically different perspectives, goals, talent levels... that is an important and often overlooked component of sport."

Off the field, the girls enjoyed a team trip to a waterpark and a Baltimore Orioles baseball game and an impromptu game of Wiffle Ball against the parents and coaches. "In the stifling heat, this was no carefree game," Morris quipped. "It was on this field that the girls experienced their only loss."

Upon their return to OWFL play, the Lady Kings hammered Six Nations 18-0 and beat Brampton 16-4. These games featured some stellar defence -- the team was buoyed by the return of Emily Thompson -- which suffocated Six Nations. In the Brampton game, Emily Van Kessel was a force between the pipes with a save percentage of 60% (outstanding in women's' field lacrosse). In addition, the defensive play of Annie Lloyd, tasked with face-guarding the highest goal scorer in the league, was "simply outstanding," said Morris. The Brampton player, averaging six goals per game, tallied just one and that was on a broken play in the dying minutes of the game.

On the offensive side, the Lady Kings used a balanced attack in the lopsided victories. Hannah Morris and Abbi England each potted seven goals, while Tianna Reda tallied five. Paige Stachura, Jordan Kummer and Taiya Oxby each recorded hat tricks, while Kennedy Lynch netted two and singles were recorded by Kiah Shanks, Logan Ross and Lloyd.

"These girls are learning important lessons about roles on a team -- winning draws, groundballs, forcing doubles and transition are vital ingredients of success," said Morris. "Goal scoring is a vital skill, but it is an outcome borne of many battles won all over the field... and these roles are necessities not illustrated in the score sheet."

Morris cited the defensive grit of Kennady Blunt, Eryn Babcock, Emily Thompson and Amy Curran, along with the superb defensive leadership of Lloyd as key factors that combined to help continually deliver the ball into the hands of his potent offence during the recent wins.

This weekend is an off weekend for the Lady Kings - with the exception of four of its key players. England, Van Kessel, Morris and Kummer have all been selected to play for Team Ontario and will compete in Halifax this weekend at the national championship.

The whole team will be back next week -- including captain Quintin Bullen. Earlier this season, she missed a handful of games due to injuries and, for the past two weeks, has been in the United Kingdom as a member of Team Canada competing at the 2017 World Women's Field Lacrosse Championship.

"Hopefully, we can get on a roll now," said Morris, whose team has an 8-0-1 record in U.S. tournaments and a 9-3 regular-season record to date. "It's not been the unblemished season of last year, but things are starting to look better as we head toward the provincial championship."

