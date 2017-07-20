Ontario marks Canada’s 150th anniversary with a series of free concerts showcasing the province’s top musical acts.

The ONtour Concert Series plays out this summer in more than 20 communities across the province, including Barrie this weekend.

Of the more than 50 different artists who will be featured this summer, three will be performing in Barrie on Sunday: The Tea Party, Skydiggers and USS.

All three bands have played Barrie in the past, but The Skydiggers had a particularly memorable gig here.

“We’ve played Barrie a lot, including a New Year’s gig in the late 1990s. It was really (bleeping) cold. I remember Ron, who was playing bass at the time, the colour of his eyes changed it was so cold,” guitarist Josh Finlayson said with laugh.

“In the early days at Molson Park, we did several shows there, including a Canada Day show and other events, but it’s been a few years, seven or eight, since we were there,” he added.

Plans for their portion of the show will centre on a cross-section of material from all their studio albums, songs people know such as A Penny More, Slow Burning Fire and Dear Henry, and a couple of new tunes.

The six-piece band just finished a new recording with producer Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) which will be released through Latent Recordings this fall.

Finlayson and singer Andy Maize are the only two founding member left in a band that began in the beverage room of the Spadina Hotel 25 years ago.

Since then, they have released numerous albums including a 20-year retrospective called The Truth About Us.

For their most recent album, 2016, three members of the band deviated from the original roots rock music they play with Skydiggers to focus on the work of songwriter Gene Clark, founder of the iconic 1960s group, The Byrds, who, after parting ways with the band, continued to release many solo albums before he died in 1991 at the age 46.

Finlayson and Maize write the majority of the songs for the Skydiggers, but they also work separately and collaborate with other artists.

When they first began, Finlayson said their influences were often quite apparent, but ultimately their music evolved into their own style.

“Then you want to shed it and find new ways to reinvent the wheel for lack of better term - start learning from other people - watch what their process is,” he said, adding that subject matter for lyrics can be inspired by a turn of phrase he hears, a book or a movie or a conversation with a friend.

These days, he is more reflective.

“One thing both Andy and I are aware of is we’re 30 years into a career that’s been amazing and we’re part of an amazing community of people and we’re grateful to be able to continue doing it,” he said. “That’s our broader sense of being in a band right now. As you get older things happen - health (issues) and we’ve found ourselves in a (different place) - it’s an easy thing to take for granted, but it’s a pretty special thing you want to foster.”

The Skydiggers and Canadian rockers The Tea Party have more in common than music. Both have been together 25 years.

The Tea Party is touring in honour the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio LP, Transmission. Released in 1997, it rose to No. 3 on Canadian charts and garnered a Juno Award nomination for the band.

The Toronto duo USS (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) released its fifth studio album, New World Alphabet, this year. It’s an eight-song musical journey that explores many of life’s highs and lows, including the feel good first single Work Shoes.

The concert takes place on Sunday at Allandale Station Park, 213 Lakeshore Dr., from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free.