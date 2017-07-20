Oh Susanna, also known as Suzie Ungerleider, an award-winning singer songwriter with eight albums to her credit, revisits her rebellious youth with her latest record, A Girl In Teen City.

She will be talking about it and playing a few songs at next week’s Songwriter Series in downtown Barrie.

The first single off the new album, Tickets On The Weekend, tells the true story of group of “west-side brats” who were off to the east side of Vancouver to see their favourite band. The adventure goes awry when they’re pulled over by the police who bust them for purchasing liquor and called their parents about it.

Ungerleider said she wanted to capture their excitement of being immersed in the punk scene and the teenage drama of pretending to be tough and cool.

Her new album stars a teenage punk girl named Suzie in 1980s Vancouver.

The songs, which are set in the same era, tell Suzie’s story of trying to find who she is in the midst of falling in love, heartbreak, getting drunk, and hanging out with friends.

Ungerleider has been performing since 1996 and is the recipient of a Genie Award for Best Original Song and a Canadian Folk Music Award for English Songwriter of the Year.

She has also been nominated for two Juno Awards each for Best Roots and Traditional Album of the Year, as well as two Canadian Folk Music Awards for Best Solo Performer and for Best Contemporary Singer of the Year.

Joining Oh Susanna at the Songwriter Series will be Julie Gibb, a Toronto-born writer, singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer. Her CD, Rewriting History, is her third solo album. It follows All My Yesterdays, released more than five years ago, a record that received support from European and Canadian radio and became part of a compilation series by New York-based Factory Fast Records, which was distributed and promoted across the United States.

In between, she worked as a staff songwriter for a Nashville publishing house, wrote two guitar books and worked as touring guitarist for John Carter Cash’s protege, Kasey Lansdale.

The Rewriting History album is a “rocking, swooning, melodic love letter” to all the musicians and writers who have inspired her along the way. Themes range from self-reliance to finding true love.

She is a multi-genre artist who brings a bit of Americana, alt-country, classic country and adult contemporary to her music and takes the listener on an emotional journey.

Gibb’s lyrics have been featured in a graphic novel by legendary author Joe Lansdale, a project that was nominated for a 2015 Bram Stoker Award. She has also been known to appear in film, television commercials and print ads.

Last but by no means least is Colour Film, the stage name for Matthew de Zoete. Based out of Hamilton, his latest EP Super 8 brings to life his idea of songs as little films. Released last year, it is a mix of pop and folk.

Over the past 11 years, he has released three albums under his own name, toured extensively throughout North America and Europe, playing festivals and sharing the stage with artists such as Serena Ryder, Great Lake Swimmers and Whitehorse.

The Songwriter Series takes place on Tuesday, July 25 at the Temple Lounge, Donaleigh’s Irish Public House, 28 Dunlop St. E.. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Cost is $12 at the door. Advance tickets, $10, are available through songwriterseries.ca.