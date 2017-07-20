A familiar face will take the helm of the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) with the appointment of Norah Holder as the president and chief executive officer.

She has been with the hospital since 2009 and currently holds the position of interim CEO. Her new position becomes official Aug. 1.

“The board of trustees is very confident in Mrs. Holder’s ability to lead the hospital during this most important, exciting and challenging period of its 130th year,” said Thom Paterson, board chair.

Holder has served as the vice president of patient services and the chief nursing executive for the past eight years.

“She is the voice of the patient. We are fortunate to be able to make this seamless transition to a new president and CEO from within the organization,” said Paterson.

Holder brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to the position. During her eight years at CGMH he has managed a portfolio which included the entire nursing team: emergency, intensive care, obstetrics, medical and surgical inpatients, ambulatory care, dialysis, endoscopy, education, cardio respiratory, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, medical device reprocessing, pharmacy, lab, dietary and community mental health.

Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Lisi said he has full confidence in Holder’s ability and commitment to CGMH.

“I know she has a great vision for this organization and the community and will continue to lead us on our redevelopment journey with a focus on what programs, services and partnership will best serve the future needs of our growing South Georgian Bay community.”

The CGMH is currently going through a total redevelopment project with plans for a new hospital to be built most likely on Poplar Side Road.

Holder has experience with redevelopment projects as she managed the redesign of the hospital’s emergency department, see-and-treat area and ambulatory care clinic to improve patient experience, wait time and flow within the tight space of the existing building on Hume Street.

Working on behalf the patients, Holder also championed the Patient and Family Advisory Committee that resulted in expanding visiting hours around the clock.

Other projects include leading the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integrated Network’s hip fracture program to improve the patient experience and outcome.

Working to expand service in the community, Holder led the innovative South Georgian Bay Sub Region Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Rehabilitation program in collaboration with the South Georgian Bay Family Health team, the Simcoe Muskoka YMCA and the Ontario Lung Association.