Jeff Lehman continues to keep close cards on his political future, even with Justin Trudeau in Barrie.

“I haven't made any decisions yet. He (Trudeau) was kind enough to enquire about my future, but no, we didn't have that kind of a conversation,” the Barrie mayor said.

“I haven't made any decisions yet. I'll think about that over the coming months and years.”

Lehman has long been rumoured as a Liberal candidate for the Barrie area, and with the Liberal prime minister visiting Thursday, and the two having a private talk ...

Lehman is in his second term as mayor, having first been elected in 2010 after one term as a Barrie councillor.

The next federal election is expected in 2019, while the next municipal vote takes place in 2018.

The city has two ridings – Barrie-Innisfil, held by Conservative MP John Brassard and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, held by Conservative MP Alex Nuttall.

