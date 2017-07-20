JV, bantam Stallions advance in playoffs

The Huronia Stallions varsity football team is rested off a first-round playoff bye and will play the Sault St. Marie Sabrecats on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Barrie Community Sports Complex in Midhurst.

The Stallions defeated the Sabrecats, 23-15, on June 3 and are well prepared for the rematch.

Junior varsity

The Huronia Stallions junior varsity team triumphed 42-0 over the Vaughn Rebels in the opening round of the Ontario Football Conference playoffs. It was their fourth consecutive victory.

The Stallions immediately seized momentum when Liam Harrison took the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Harrison followed his electric return with a punt-return touchdown on the following possession.

To my knowledge, no Stallion has ever had two return touchdowns in a game at any level let alone on back-to-back possessions.

Fullback Michael Cassano continued to lead the offence finishing with two touchdowns and 71 yards rushing.

Converted-receiver-turned-running-back Jay Cyrus had a fantastic debut at the position with two more rushing touchdowns.

Daniel Hawthorne did an excellent job of directing the Stallions' no huddle offence, which is a very difficult task for a young quarterback.

A total team effort on defence produced the shutout.

Coach Martino DiSabatino said he was impressed with the team's offensive-line play and believes they are the key for the team to advance deep in the playoffs this season.

The Stallions travel to Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game in a conference semifinal rubber match.

The teams have played twice this season with the Stallions getting throttled in Sault St. Marie, 48-8, before turning the tables with a 35-14 victory in Barrie.

Bantam

The Huronia Stallions bantam team won its first-round playoff match-up 15-6 against the Toronto Jr. Argonauts last weekend.

The team advanced to play the 5-1 and first-place Vaughan Rebels on Friday in Vaughan, but the game concluded after Examiner deadlines.

Despite their overall 3-4 record, the Stallions were the only team to defeat Vaughan this season, posting a 20-12 victory back in Week 1.

Tackle Hunger

The Stallions held their annual Tackle Hunger campaign at the Barrie Community Sports Complex on Friday, which also coincides each year with the final house-league games of the season.

Representatives from the CFL's Toronto Argonauts will be there to help promote the event.

The Stallions were hoping to improve on last year's total of 800 pounds of food items.

Other charitable work the Stallions organization has conducted are the donation of Stallions T-shirts to Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan and a school-related outdoor event.

Jason Romisher is the media and recruiting co-ordinator for the Huronia Stallions.