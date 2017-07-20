BRADFORD — (Staff) Commuters making their way back to the Barrie area from the GTA on Highway 400 Thursday afternoon are making other arrangements.

Provincial police, Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters and paramedics are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash involving potential hazardous waste just north of Canal Road.

There are no reports of injuries but northbound vehicles are being diverted off Highway 400 at Highway 9 and southbound traffic is also slowed as motorists take a look at the incident, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Northbound traffic was backed up approaching the Aurora ramp and area roads are very busy, he added.

"We are asking motorists to avoid the area," he said at approximately 4: 30 p.m.

The southbound 400 was also closed at Highway 88.

The "flammable liquid" has been identified by OPP as a cleaning solvent. Firefighters on the scene are venting the potentially dangerous fumes, and will attempt to clean up the liquid, which has leaked beside and under the truck. OPP are calling it a "delicate process" that will take time. The Hwy. closure is expected to continue into the evening.