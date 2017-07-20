Czerkas commits to Grizzlies

The Georgian Grizzlies women’s volleyball program has added Alandria Czerkas to its lineup for next season.

The Sudbury native spent the last year working after graduating from Confederation Secondary School and has now decided to enter the pre-health sciences pathway to advanced diplomas and degrees program at Georgian with the vision of eventually entering the paramedics program.

“I wanted to get my foot in the door to get started towards my goals,” Czerkas said. “On top of that, to be able to play volleyball is great.”

Outside of her studies, Czerkas said she wants to contribute on the court for the Grizzlies.

“I just want to excel,” she said. “I’m really excited to play with the team; everyone has been so nice and seems like a family.”

Czerkas has experience being a setter, a left side, a right side and is training to play as a middle.

That versatility is something Grizzlies head coach Brad Graham sees as a big asset.

“Alandria is incredibly talented,” he said. “With her ability to hit the ball with power, we feel she can transition to being an affective middle in our league, while still having the skills to be an all-around player.”

The Georgian Grizzlies 2017-18 women’s volleyball season will begin in October with tryout dates announced in the near future.