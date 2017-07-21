Simcoe North MPP and provincial Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown spoke to the party faithful at the Barrie Royal Canadian Legion Thursday night.

The former Barrie city councillor and former federal MP has been acclaimed as the Ontario PC candidate for the new riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte.

"My goal is to make sure the residents of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte are no longer forgotten by the provincial government," Brown said while surrounded by a capacity crowd of well-wishers.

“For 17 years I have been proud to represent Simcoe County at all three levels of government," he said. "For too long, our community has been cut out from government decision-making at Queen’s Park.

"Over the next 10 months, I will work hard to ensure Simcoe County families have a strong voice."

After 14 years of Liberal government, "life is harder," Brown said.

"Ontario families are working hard, paying more and getting less. This has got to change."

Brown spoke about this week's announcement that Hydro One has acquired Washington-based Avista Corp. for nearly $7 billion.

"This never would have happened if it wasn’t for Kathleen Wynne’s fire sale," he said. "Hardworking Ontario families shouldn’t be left with even higher hydro bills when Hydro One has nearly $7 billion to throw at foreign companies.

"It’s shameful."

Brown said if elected next year as Ontario's premier, he would help businesses in Barrie and across the province thrive.

"We've got some great businesses here in Barrie but right now they are being beaten by the Liberal government with skyrocketing hydro rates, excessive red tape and erratic labour changes," he said.

"Given the right tools, our small businesses can succeed," he added. "But they need a government that is focused on them and I'll be there to help."

Brown said that under his leadership, the PC party membership is growing.

"It's younger and more diverse than it's ever been," he said. "That's important to me.

"I've said it doesn't matter who you love, where you are born, the colour of your skin or the god you worship, you have a home in the PC party," Brown added. "Ontario is a beautiful mosaic and I think our party is doing a much better job of reflecting that mosaic."

The PC leader didn't hold back when he pondered the results of the 2018 provincial election.

"The next step is I'm hoping to be the next premier in almost 100 years from Simcoe County," Brown said.

