HAMILTON -

The Barrie Baycats rebounded from their first loss of the Intercounty Baseball League season earlier this week with a huge victory in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

The first-place Baycats (27-1) handed the Hamilton Cardinals (7-21) a 16-2 defeat at Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium.

The Cardinals scored a run in the first inning, but the Baycats built up a 16-1 lead over the next six innings before Hamilton was able to bring another runner across home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The two teams are scheduled to get back at it on Thursday night at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

The Baycats spread around the offence on Wednesday night, with Kyle DeGrace (3), Jordan Castaldo (2), Kevin Atkinson (2), Jeff Cowan (2), Steve Lewis (2), Ryan Spataro (1) and Justin Bryant (1) all batting in runs. Spataro and Atkinson also walked three times each.

Barrie's Emilis Guerrero picked up the win to improve to 8-0 on the season after giving up four hits over seven innings of work with one earned run and 11 strikeouts.

Chris Nagorski pitched the eighth inning for the Baycats, allowing three hits and run.

Enerio Del Rosario struck out a pair in the ninth inning to secure the win.

For the Cardinals, Jon Dziomba and Connor Bowie each had an RBI in a losing cause.

Hamilton's Kyle Adoranti was saddled with with the loss after four innings of work to fall to 1-3 on the season. He gave up five hits and seven earned runs with eight walks and a strikeout.

Hamilton's Benson Merritt pitched an inning for the Cards, allowing five runs but only one of them earned. Jacob Sims, Nick Jambrosic and David Vanderby rounded out the pitching duties for Hamilton.

In other IBL action on Wednesday, the Kitchener Panthers trounced the London Majors by a score of 20-0. The Panthers were leading 10-0 after two innings before tacking on eight more runs by the end of the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.

Kitchener's Yorbis Borroto, Josh Garton and Sean Reilly had four RBIs each, with several others players also chipping in on the offence.

Jasvir Rakkar picked up the win to improve to 3-1 after going seven innings, giving up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

With the victory, their ninth in a row, Kitchener sits in second place with a 22-6 record, while third-place London fell to 20-8.