Entertainment Local

Art stroll in Barrie

Silhouetted in one of the MacLaren Art Centre’s iconic windows, Alison Burdecki strolls through the Carnegie Room while viewing the works of abstract artist Jaime Angelopoulos. The exhibit, entitled Act Naturally, runs until Oct. 1. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

Silhouetted in one of the MacLaren Art Centre’s iconic windows, Alison Burdecki strolls through the Carnegie Room while viewing the works of abstract artist Jaime Angelopoulos. The exhibit, entitled Act Naturally, runs until Oct. 1. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

Silhouetted in one of the MacLaren Art Centre’s iconic windows, Alison Burdecki strolls through the Carnegie Room while viewing the works of abstract artist Jaime Angelopoulos.

The exhibit, entitled Act Naturally, runs until Oct. 1.  



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »