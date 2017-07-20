Art stroll in Barrie
Silhouetted in one of the MacLaren Art Centre’s iconic windows, Alison Burdecki strolls through the Carnegie Room while viewing the works of abstract artist Jaime Angelopoulos. The exhibit, entitled Act Naturally, runs until Oct. 1. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
The exhibit, entitled Act Naturally, runs until Oct. 1.