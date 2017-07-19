Simcoe Pride Week 2017 recognized

When Fierté Simcoe Pride (FSP) Week 2017 kicks off on July 31, a wave of supportive rainbow flag-raisings and official proclamations will wash across every jurisdiction for the first time.

Local LGBT-rights and recognition groups have been active since the mid-1980s, with the movement receiving a significant boost in 2003 with the City of Barrie's first pride proclamation. Recent confirmations by Township of Springwater and Chimnissing (Beausoleil First Nation) have joined previously scheduled events by Chippewas of Rama First Nation, other Simcoe municipalities, the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia, Canadian Forces Base Borden and the County of Simcoe itself.

"This is a huge milestone for our county and for our local LGBT communities," according to Fierté Simcoe Pride president Brandon Rhèal Amyot. "Now we can say that Pride is everywhere -- in every single corner of Simcoe. This victory will prompt a new relationship with the 22 communities, and provides an opportunity for ongoing work to be on a united front."

"Everyone is welcome to attend pride events because the work we do benefits the whole community - and we need help through sponsorships and donations to make sure that support continues year-round."

To donate or for more information about FSP or the upcoming pride week, visit simcoepride.com.