Ramara battling elements

It's been an "exceptional" season in Ramara Township this year, but not necessarily in a good way.

While flooding is almost expected every year, "it's exceptional this year," said Kathy Sipos, manager of municipal works.

"Normally, in the middle of July, you're more worried about grass fires than rain. I think we're now getting B.C. weather: It rains every day."

And the rain has been intense.

"It floods everything and it takes a while for it to drain."

Slow drainage, she said, could also be due to high water levels in lakes Simcoe and Couchiching.

"We had about 10 complaints about water in the ditch on Monday," said Sipos. "It's all along the lake in Bayshore (Drive), Glenrest (Drive), Lakeshore (Drive), Lagoon City and Beach Drive. We have 213 open complaints this year and we have 1,500 closed."

According to Parks Canada, the average water level in Lake Simcoe is 219.15 metres above sea level; it was at 219.23 metres July 4.

The impact is being felt by residents.

"This spring, we had torrential rains and everything was flooding. My yard and everything in my garage had as deep as six inches of water," said Valerie Thurston, who lives at the end of Plum Point Road in Uptergrove. "I'm tired of losing building material that I have in the garage as I've been renovating my place."

She believes the culvert outside her house could benefit from a thorough cleaning to help with the drainage.

"We've cleared the culvert before and it had no effect," said Sipos. "We did it this year in winter, but haven't done it in spring or summer. Ideally, you do it when it's dry, not when it's full of water, and we haven't had much dry yet."

Sipos said that might not be a solution, as at the intersection of Plum Point Road and Highway 12 is a cross culvert, where water is diverted during intense rain.

"It will take eight hours (at that location) instead of maybe taking 10 hours to drain out water," she said. "It's still going to flood, but it's going to be a shorter duration."

One way for Thurston to avoid the flooding would be to build up the front of her property, Sipos suggested.

It's an option Thurston might have to look into if nothing else is fixes the problem.

On the north end of the township, in Washago, residents living close to Lake Couchiching are experiencing similar issues with drainage.

"Our property backs onto a CN (Rail) line that goes to Longford from Washago," said Wendy Hughes, a resident of Beach Drive. "It's a line that's not being used and it's not being maintained. The water is discharged from that ditch into our neighbour's yard and into our yard because of topography."

Even though the issue has existed for a long time, she said, it has never been as bad as it is this year.

"It's been impossible to get to buildings on our property without putting on high boots," Hughes said, adding there is up to eight inches of water in some parts of her backyard.

"We're concerned about the damage to the sod," she said. "We're also concerned about the foundation of our shed. The water has been around it since the snow melted, and it's just sitting there and you can't get to those buildings."

Water from the CN Rail ditch should drain into the municipal ditch, accumulating at the township drain on Dock Road and going into Lake Couchiching, she said.

That's where John O'Donnell, deputy mayor of Ramara, wants to start with finding a solution.

"I'm trying to get the foreman of the township some time and (have) him to go over and take some levels to see if we can't get a flow out of there," O'Donnell said. "The lakes are high; there's no doubt about it. We've had so much rain."

