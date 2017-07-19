The search is on for Orillia's next top cop.

Insp. Pat Morris, commander of Orillia OPP, is leaving his post in early September to become deputy director of the force's Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau.

Mayor Steve Clarke, who chairs the Orillia Police Services Board, said Wednesday interviews to fill the vacancy are expected to begin later this month.

"We have some terrific candidates," Clarke said.

But both the mayor and Coun. Jeff Clark, who also sits on the police board, had high praise for what Morris has meant to the local force in terms of leadership and ability.

"We're happy for him and for this opportunity," Clarke said. "I thought he brought tremendous value to the job. He understood the community and the community's needs. He was also very good at collecting and acquiring data."

Clark, meanwhile, said Morris worked hard to improve the force by elevating the detachment's community policing program while also effectively articulating the difference between criminal activity and situations connected to mental-health issues.

"I'm a big supporter of community policing and our vulnerable population," Clark said, adding Morris also showed tremendous skill at ensuring the city's most vulnerable were treated fairly.

"I've really enjoyed working with Pat. I think he has really worked well with the team."

Over the years, Morris has held a number of prominent posts across the province, including a term as director of policing programs and community initiatives with the Aboriginal Policing Bureau, and he once managed the provincial anti-terrorism section as part of the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team. He has also worked in organized crime and covert operations.

"I've been with the OPP for 21 years," Morris said. "I've never had a bad job in the OPP."

Morris took over the top Orillia job in January 2015. Born and raised in the city, he began his policing career with OPP in 1996 and was posted to the Orillia detachment four years later, working as a constable. He also worked with the local detachment as a staff sergeant in 2010.

he said leaving his current workplace is bittersweet.

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to play this role," Morris said, noting he liked seeing tangible results and impacts from the department's programs while also working with a strong group of front-line officers.

"I'm going to miss seeing the motivation of our front-line officers," he said. "It's an incredibly busy detachment. Orillia is a very safe place and there's a lot of great work that gets done."

In his new role, Morris will be involved with a unit that specializes in collecting, verifying and analyzing intelligence data with a goal of anticipating, preventing and monitoring criminal activity throughout the province. Team members collect, assess and share intelligence data within the OPP and with other law-enforcement agencies.

"The intelligence bureau pursues criminal intelligence through overt and covert means," Morris said.

